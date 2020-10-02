5

Posted 1 hour ago

Dawn gives his best looks in 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' moving teaser clip

Dawn has revealed a moving teaser clip for his first mini album 'DAWNDIDIDAWN'!

In the moving teaser, Dawn gives his best poses and looks during a photo shoot, and the clip ends with a whistle. His first mini album and title track "DAWNDIDIDAWN" featuring Jessi drops on October 9 KST. 

Check out Dawn's latest teasers below and his track list here if you missed it.

