Dawn gives his best looks in 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' moving teaser clip

Dawn has revealed a moving teaser clip for his first mini album 'DAWNDIDIDAWN'!
In the moving teaser, Dawn gives his best poses and looks during a photo shoot, and the clip ends with a whistle. His first mini album and title track "DAWNDIDIDAWN" featuring Jessi drops on October 9 KST.
Check out Dawn's latest teasers below and his track list here if you missed it.
