BLACKPINK reveal exclusive footage from YouTube music show 'Released'

BLACKPINK have revealed exclusive footage from the new YouTube music show 'Released'.



The YG Entertainment girl group were the first to feature on the new series, and they shared their secret thoughts about their groupmates, talked about their first full-length album 'The Album', and revealed exclusive footage from their "Lovesick Girls" music video shoot. The BLACKPINK members also share their personal superpower and give fans an ASMR session of their lyrics.



At the end, fans get a sneak peek of the BLACKPINK members' reactions to their Netflix documentary 'Light Up the Sky', which premieres on October 14 KST.



Watch BLACKPINK's 'Released' video above and their "Lovesick Girls" MV here if you missed it.

