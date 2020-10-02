The Boyz drop 'The Stealer' dance practice video

The Boyz have dropped their dance practice video for "The Stealer".



In the choreography video, The Boyz give their all in the dance practice room. "The Stealer" is a title track from their fifth mini album 'Chase', and it's taken the #1 spot on music shows like 'Show Champion' and 'M! Countdown'.



Watch The Boyz' "The Stealer" dance practice video above and their music video here if you missed it.





