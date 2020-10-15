CRAVITY reveal 'Ohh-Ahh' teaser images feat. group, Minhee, Serim & Wonjin

CRAVITY revealed their latest "Ohh-Ahh" teaser images.



In the latest teasers, Minhee, Serim, and Wonjin are featured along with the whole group together taking on their casual, street fashion concept following Hyungjun, Taeyoung, and Allen.



After making a comeback with "Flame", the Starship Entertainment rookie boy group is ready to come back with "Ohh-Ahh", the promotional B-side single off of their sophomore mini album 'Hideout: The Day We Step Into'. CRAVITY will be dropping their music video for "Ohh-Ahh" on the 21st KST.



Are you excited for CRAVITY to return?



