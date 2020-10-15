4

CRAVITY reveal 'Ohh-Ahh' teaser images feat. group, Minhee, Serim & Wonjin

CRAVITY revealed their latest "Ohh-Ahh" teaser images.

In the latest teasers, MinheeSerim, and Wonjin are featured along with the whole group together taking on their casual, street fashion concept following HyungjunTaeyoung, and Allen. 

After making a comeback with "Flame", the Starship Entertainment rookie boy group is ready to come back with "Ohh-Ahh", the promotional B-side single off of their sophomore mini album 'Hideout: The Day We Step Into'. CRAVITY will be dropping their music video for "Ohh-Ahh" on the 21st KST.

Are you excited for CRAVITY to return?

