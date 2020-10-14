6

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

CRAVITY reveal 'Ohh-Ahh' teaser images feat. Hyungjun, Taeyoung & Allen

AKP STAFF

CRAVITY have revealed their "Ohh-Ahh" teaser images featuring Hyungjun, Taeyoung, and Allen.

In the teasers, the 3 CRAVITY members continue their casual, street fashion concept following JungmoSeongmin, and Woobin. After making a comeback with "Flame", the Starship Entertainment rookie boy group is ready to come back with "Ohh-Ahh", the promotional B-side single off of their sophomore mini album 'Hideout: The Day We Step Into.'

CRAVITY will be revealing more concept photos on October 15 until they drop their a music video for "Ohh-Ahh" on the 21st KST.

Are you excited for CRAVITY to return?

  1. CRAVITY
  2. OHH-AHH
  3. HYUNGJUN
  4. TAEYOUNG
  5. ALLEN
0 484 Share 100% Upvoted
MONSTA X
MONSTA X reveal epic film for 'Fantasia X'
34 minutes ago   0   287
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
4 days ago   143   42,729

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND