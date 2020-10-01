The winners of the '2020 Idol eSports Athletics Championships' have been revealed.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's MBC 'Athletics Championship' held eSports matches featuring the racing game 'Kart Rider' mobile and shooting game 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile'. Super Junior's Shindong, Hong Jin Young, and Jeon Yong Joon hosted the competitions, which were held outdoors in protective booths and no audience.



The 'ISAC' featured the following idol stars as competitors: Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, IZ*ONE, Cosmic Girls, April, MONSTA X, NCT, WEi, SF9, Pentagon, N.Flying, ONF, Golden Child, AB6IX, Natty, (G)I-DLE, LOONA, Kim Jae Hwan, GWSN, NCT Dream, Park Ji Hoon, Ha Sung Woon, The Boyz, Dongkiz, and CRAVITY.



Check out the winners below!



PUBG Mobile - Solo

Gold | NCT Dream's Chenle

Silver | MIyawaki Sakura

Bronze | Park Ji Hoon







PUBG Mobile - Squads

Gold | N.Flying

MVP - Seo Dong Sung







KartRider - Solo



Gold | Kim Dong Han

Silver | ONF's Hyojin







KartRider - Team



Gold | MONSTA X and Pentagon teams

Silver | N.Flying and SF9 teams







KartRider - Item race



Gold | NCT



Congratulations to all the winners!