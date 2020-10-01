17

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SPOILER
Check out the Winners of the '2020 Idol eSports Athletics Championships'!

AKP STAFF

The winners of the '2020 Idol eSports Athletics Championships' have been revealed.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's MBC 'Athletics Championship' held eSports matches featuring the racing game 'Kart Rider' mobile and shooting game 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile'. Super Junior's ShindongHong Jin Young, and Jeon Yong Joon hosted the competitions, which were held outdoors in protective booths and no audience.

The 'ISAC' featured the following idol stars as competitors: Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, IZ*ONE, Cosmic Girls, April, MONSTA X, NCT, WEi, SF9, Pentagon, N.Flying, ONF, Golden Child, AB6IX, Natty, (G)I-DLE, LOONA, Kim Jae Hwan, GWSN, NCT Dream, Park Ji Hoon, Ha Sung Woon, The Boyz, Dongkiz, and CRAVITY.

Check out the winners below!

PUBG Mobile - Solo
Gold | NCT Dream's Chenle
Silver | MIyawaki Sakura
Bronze | Park Ji Hoon


PUBG Mobile - Squads

Gold | N.Flying 
MVP - Seo Dong Sung


KartRider - Solo

Gold | Kim Dong Han

Silver | ONF's Hyojin


KartRider - Team

Gold | MONSTA X and Pentagon teams
Silver | N.Flying and SF9 teams


KartRider - Item race

Gold | NCT

===
Congratulations to all the winners!

  1. misc.
6 4,507 Share 81% Upvoted

3

TripleSThankKyu2,113 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

NCT kings be getting gold in every ISAC since 2019.

Share

0

sejun-the-great121 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Congrats to everyone!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND