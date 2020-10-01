The winners of the '2020 Idol eSports Athletics Championships' have been revealed.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's MBC 'Athletics Championship' held eSports matches featuring the racing game 'Kart Rider' mobile and shooting game 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile'. Super Junior's Shindong, Hong Jin Young, and Jeon Yong Joon hosted the competitions, which were held outdoors in protective booths and no audience.
The 'ISAC' featured the following idol stars as competitors: Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, IZ*ONE, Cosmic Girls, April, MONSTA X, NCT, WEi, SF9, Pentagon, N.Flying, ONF, Golden Child, AB6IX, Natty, (G)I-DLE, LOONA, Kim Jae Hwan, GWSN, NCT Dream, Park Ji Hoon, Ha Sung Woon, The Boyz, Dongkiz, and CRAVITY.
Check out the winners below!
PUBG Mobile - Solo
Gold | NCT Dream's Chenle
Silver | MIyawaki Sakura
Bronze | Park Ji Hoon
PUBG Mobile - Squads
Gold | N.Flying
MVP - Seo Dong Sung
KartRider - Solo
Gold | Kim Dong Han
Silver | ONF's Hyojin
KartRider - Team
Gold | MONSTA X and Pentagon teams
Silver | N.Flying and SF9 teams
KartRider - Item race
Gold | NCT
===
Congratulations to all the winners!
