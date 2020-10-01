15

BLACKPINK unveil chic and edgy D-Day poster for their first full album 'The Album'

There only a few hours left until BLACKPINK's first full album will be released. 

On October 2 KST, YG Entertainment's girl group unveiled the D-Day poster image. They are ready to make their comeback as they unveil the chic, edgy poster image. The girls look stunning as they gaze into the camera.

BLACKPINK will also star in a new YouTube Original series called 'RELEASED', airing on October 1 at 11:45 PM EST. Fans will be able to see how the members prepared for their comeback this past year, then be the first to catch the world premiere of the "Lovesick Girls" MV on October 2 at 12 AM EST.

Are you excited for BLACKPINK's first full album? Stay tuned and don't miss out!

I wonder how the song is going to sound like.......🤔

