B1A4 unveils the tracklist for their upcoming album 'Origine'

B1A4 is getting ready for their comeback after three years as they release the tracklist for their upcoming album 'Origine'.

On October 8 at midnight KST, the boy group released the tracklist for their upcoming album. The new album will be packed with twelve songs with various genres to keep the fans excited. B1A4 has been preparing for the comeback as they previously released various teaser materials.

The boy group will be making a comeback on October 19 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers!

