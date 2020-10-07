SHINee's Key shares the first photos out of his uniform after being discharged from his mandatory military service

SHINee member Key finally gets out of his uniform and is able to show off his stylish visual once again.

Key has been officially released from the military as of October 7. He left a heartfelt audio message to his fans notifying them of his return.

Now, he updated his fans by posting photos on his Instagram with the caption "got out".

In the photos, Key is wearing a black hat and black cardigan. He shows off his slim figure as his good looks radiate even through the mask he is wearing.

Key enlisted in the mandatory military service back in March of last year and completed his duties this year.

He will be making a special appearance on 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' with Hanhae as he officially makes his way back to the entertainment industry.