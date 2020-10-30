[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] TXT - 'minisode1: Blue Hour'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]





Track List:

1. Ghosting

2. Blue Hour

3. We Lost The Summer

4. Wishlist

5. Way Home

BIG HIT's rookie group, TXT, is back for a highly-sought-after release. "minisode1: Blue Hour". The group has released a five-song album jam-packed with great soundscapes that I think are a must-listen. The album chronicles a diary of the COVID-19 pandemic and focuses on a major thematic element of 'home.'

Right away, "Ghosting" starts the album out with an upbeat tempo and indie rock sound and energy. I think I anticipated a more of a pop sound out of TXT this comeback and was pleasantly surprised when I felt this rock vibe. The filtering is a bit heavy on the vocals, but as an introductory song to the album, it's anticipatory, and I can see it fitting well for a movie or tv theme song due to it's OST sound.

"Blue Hour" is the star of the show. It's as if "Dynamite" by BTS had a hot younger cousin who wasn't afraid to call out a racist family member at the family Christmas dinner. It's funkiness and playfulness create something so distinctly TXT. It's incredible. Hueningkai's chorus takes the cake with his imagination line, and the song sticks in your head like super glue.

"We Lost The Summer" (can the song title be more accurate?) is a little homage to the tropical house phase K-Pop went through not long ago. Soft vocals pair well with a bouncy tropical beat and gives a well-deserved nod to the summer we never had this year. The acoustic breakdown is my favorite part of this song. Going on, I love the use of the bassline as the song's main focal point in "Wishlist." The build-up is a nice ramp up that makes listening to the song exciting, but it's not my favorite song on the album. I do think, however, that this song is one of those songs that will do better in front of a live audience rather than at home on my computer speakers.

"Way Home" rounds the album out and is the slowest song of this album. With a synth-laden and trap heavy instrumental, the members do a good job of working their vocals on top of the beat. The song has a bit of an off-beat flare that makes it more attractive after multiple listens. With TXT, I feel that their words are deliberately placed in their songwriting to make everything just perfect, and "Way Home" is a great example of this delicate care.

MV REVIEW

The music video for "Blue Hour" is a bit disconnected from the song but enjoyable in aesthetic, energy, and vibe. The outfits are amazing- I really appreciate the fact that they went for the retro cowboy outfits, as I was starting to get tired of everyone's bootcut trousers. The shots of all the solo members are so gorgeous, and the scenes of their choreography are so fun.

The video exudes positivity and the group seems to really feel comfortable in this type of concept. Though I loved "Can't You See Me?" and "Puma," something about this softer TXT sits a lot better with me. Their pension for colorful and magical soundscapes and visuals is amazing.

SCORE:

MV Relevance…..8

MV Production…..8

MV Concept……..8

MV Score: 8





Album Production…...10

Album Concept……...8

Tracklisting…………...8

Album Score: 9.3





Overall: 8.7