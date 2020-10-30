Rapper Owen blurred out of 'Show Me The Money 9' after being charged with marijuana use

After creating a stir by being recently charged with marijuana usage, rapper Owen was completely blurred out of 'Show Me The Money 9.'

A new episode of Mnet's 'Show Me The Money' Season 9 aired on October 30 KST. The new episode of the competitive music program featured the third mission for the contestants.

The third mission was titled "Leader Selection Cypher," in which the team members must compete with one another to select the team leaders.

First, GroovyRoom's team and JUSTHIS's team went first. However, rapper Owen appeared on the show behind a mosaic that blurred him out. He was blurred even while sitting or standing next to his teammates.

Previously, Rapper Owen was caught smoking marijuana last year with rappers Nafla, Loopy, BLOO, Owen, and Young West. During the interrogation process, the rappers admitted to smoking marijuana in 2019 and were eventually suspended from prosecution.



It has been confirmed that Owen will be dropping out of 'Show Me The Money 9'. He will be edited out in the episodes that will air in the future that has been pre-recorded. It has also been confirmed that episode 1 will also be edited to blur out the rapper.



