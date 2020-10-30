Red Velvet's Joy radiates her fully bloomed beauty on the cover of 'Female Magazine'

Korean netizens have become impressed with Red Velvet's Joy as she has been featured on nine different magazine pictorials this year.

It has been revealed that Joy adorned the covers of Female Magazine, a fashion magazine in Singapore. Red Velvet's member has been featured on Female Magazine's 2020 Crazy Cool Asia Edition for the month of November.

One Korean netizen shared Joy's pictorial on an online community as other netizens shared their praise on the young artist. Fans and netizens complimented on Joy's beauty as many stated that she was able to be featured on nine different pictorials because of her professionalism and alluring looks. Netizens have commented, "I've fallen in love with Joy," "The reason people keep featuring Joy is that she's good at it and is beautiful," and "She looks perfect."

In the magazine pictorials, Joys radiates the autumn vibe as she shows off different fall fashions for 2020. With her soft charisma, she is able to captivate her fans around the globe.