23

4

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Red Velvet's Joy radiates her fully bloomed beauty on the cover of 'Female Magazine'

AKP STAFF

Korean netizens have become impressed with Red Velvet's Joy as she has been featured on nine different magazine pictorials this year. 

It has been revealed that Joy adorned the covers of Female Magazine, a fashion magazine in Singapore. Red Velvet's member has been featured on Female Magazine's 2020 Crazy Cool Asia Edition for the month of November. 

View this post on Instagram

Out now: Our Nov 2020 Crazy Cool Asia Edition with cover girl @_imyour_joy and plenty more of the region’s brightest fashion stars and creative talents - from young independent designers to the modelling agencies championing local 💥 ⁣⁣⁣⁣ Grab a copy of @female_singapore out now on all newsstands and Magzter.⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣ Photography: @gowontae⁣⁣⁣⁣ Fashion Direction: @chiaweichoong⁣⁣⁣ Styling: @hyunnyvely⁣⁣⁣ Hair: Soon E⁣⁣⁣⁣ Makeup: Seo Eun Young ⁣⁣⁣⁣ Casting & Production: Seraphic Studios⁣⁣ Fashion & accessories: @celine ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣ #JoyRedVelvet #Joy #RedVelvet #조이 #박수영 #레드벨벳 #Celine #HediSlimane #CrazyCoolAsia #FemaleSingapore⁣

A post shared by FEMALE Singapore (@female_singapore) on

One Korean netizen shared Joy's pictorial on an online community as other netizens shared their praise on the young artist. Fans and netizens complimented on Joy's beauty as many stated that she was able to be featured on nine different pictorials because of her professionalism and alluring looks. Netizens have commented, "I've fallen in love with Joy," "The reason people keep featuring Joy is that she's good at it and is beautiful," and "She looks perfect."

In the magazine pictorials, Joys radiates the autumn vibe as she shows off different fall fashions for 2020. With her soft charisma, she is able to captivate her fans around the globe.

  1. Red Velvet
  2. Joy
3 1,448 Share 85% Upvoted

2

poshlife6918325 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I am glad to see JOY thriving despite the controversy surrounding Irene. She looks killer in these shots.

Share

1

Nana1998252 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Waouuuh! She's so stunning with this make up and eyes colors. A true brunette girl beauty !

This eyes make up makes her look so fatal woman and georgous and sexy at the same time 👁👄👁

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Red Velvet, Joy
Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram
6 days ago   223   178,904

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND