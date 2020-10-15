Ham So Won feeds her husband eels as she plans to have a second child

TV personality Ham So Won (44) drew netizens' attention as she mentioned her plans to have a second child.

On October 14th, Ham So Won posted various photos and a video with the caption, "Madam Ham So Won has plans."

In the video, Ham So Won is seen taking a sneak-peek at her 26-year-old husband as he is eating eels, which is known to be good for men's stamina.

She also added on the caption that she has to put her daughter to sleep. She stated, "I need to put Hye Jung to sleep. Please help us out, Hye Jung," and made netizens laugh through her humor.

Previously, Ham So Won had made headlines by announcing her plans to have a second child.

Last month, she drew attention by stating that she and her husband have been attempting to have a child every night.

She also stated on Channel A's 'Problematic Couple' that her husband comes to her even if she just shows him his shoulders and sweeps her off her feet.

After seeing the post, her fans have encouraged her, stating, "We look forward to Hye Jung's younger sibling," and "I hope you have a second child soon."

Meanwhile, Ham So Won and her husband, Jin Hua, overcame their 18-year age gap and married in 2018.