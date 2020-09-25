3

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

BTS's 'Map of the Soul ON:E' offline concert in Seoul cancelled; concert to go on as online only

On September 25, Big Hit Entertainment officially announced the cancellation of BTS's 'Map of the Soul ON:E' offline concert in Seoul, originally scheduled to take place from October 10-11.

Initially, 'Map of the Soul ON:E' was scheduled to take place both on/offline simultaneously, with fans in Seoul enjoying the shows in-person and fans across the globe tuning in live online. However, due to the current resurgence of COVID19 cases in Seoul, the government has reissued stricter regulations against group gatherings including large events. As a result, under various circumstances, BTS's offline shows have been cancelled. 

'Map of the Soul ON:E' will carry on as an online-only concert.

