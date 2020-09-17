The girls of Cignature show off their innocence as school girls in the new teasers for their first EP album 'Listen and Speak'

Previously, Cignature unveiled the third group concept teaser photo. The girl group continues to prepare for their comeback as they release individual concept photos for their upcoming EP album 'Listen and Speak'.

On September 18 at midnight KST, C9 Entertainment revealed more concept photos of the girl group. In the individual photos show each member's headshots as they show off their innocent charms as school girls. Cignature is dressed in the same PE uniform as the previous group photo.

The album will be released on September 22 at 6 PM KST! So stay tuned for more teasers to come!