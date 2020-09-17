UP10TION release the tracklist for their 9th Mini-album 'Light Up'

UP10TION continues to prepare for their comeback as they release the tracklist for their ninth mini-album 'Light Up'.

Previously, the boy group unveiled the MV teaser for their comeback title track "Light". Now they unveiled the tracks to their upcoming album. Consisted of six tracks, it includes the title track as well as five other tracks.

UP10TION is expected to bring out their powerful, signature beat fused with elements of trap and EDM as they hinted at a charismatic song and performance in the teaser video. Many fans are excited about UP10TION's return with their 9th mini-album.

UP10TION will release their album on September 24 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned in for more updates and teasers to come!