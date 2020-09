Cignature is getting ready to release their first-ever EP album 'Listen and Speak' as they release the third concept group photo.

On September 17 at midnight KST, C9 Entertainment's girl group unveiled the third concept group photo. In the photo, the members are dressed in a school PE uniform and are posing with cute facial expressions in front of the camera.



Stay tuned for the album drop to be released on September 22 at 6 PM KST!