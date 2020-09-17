Pentagon drops comeback teaser video "I've Been Keeping An Eye On You" preparing for their comeback

On September 17, Cube Entertainment confirmed Pentagon's comeback plans for next month, in October!

Pentagon will be making their first comeback in 8 months when they released their first full album. Now fans are excited to see the boy back as they release the first teaser video for the comeback.

The video is titled "I've Been Keeping An Eye On You" and shows one member walking into a photo studio. The camera turns to reveal member Yan An as he gazes into the camera.

The Pentagon members are currently busy in the final stages of their comeback preparations so stay tuned for more details of their comeback!