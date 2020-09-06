Rookie group Ghost9 reveals first teaser image for debut album 'PRE EPISODE 1: DOOR'

Ghost9 has revealed a brand new album image for their debut.

On September 7 KST, Maroo Entertainment officially announced the name and the release date for Ghost9's 1st mini album. Titled 'PRE EPISODE 1: DOOR', the album will be be a prelude to the group's upcoming episodes. In the image, all nine members stand together in hip-hop style outfits, continuing their neon aesthetics as seen in their previous dance videos.

Are you ready for Maroo Entertainment's first boy group? Check out all the names of the members in hashtags below! The debut album will drop on September 23 KST.