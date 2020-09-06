Girls' Generation's Taeyeon updates fans with 'Louis Vuitton' pictorial cuts from 'W Korea'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has updated fans with her recent photoshoot with 'W Korea'.

Just a couple days ago, 'W Korea' revealed images and videos their October issue featuring Taeyeon wrapped up in 'Louis Vuitton' products. The bluish hues of the images signal an 'workaholic concept', as Taeyeon models as a professional worker inside an office.

Last week, the Girls' Generation member took to her Instagram to reveal her honest thoughts about the current state of the world. Although she is a well-known "homebody", Taeyeon has been catching some cabin fever due to the pandemic, feeling that she's somehow "lost her job" as a public singer.

As fans began to worry about the singer suffering from "corona blues", Taeyeon bounced back with images from the pictorial, and leaving Instagram Stories such as, "Working out is so hard. It feels like dying. But, everyone, please stay healthy".

What do you think of Taeyeon's visuals in 'Louis Vuitton'?