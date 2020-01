BTS has beaten Psy's long-standing record with their newest single "Black Swan."

The song achieved #1 in a whopping 88 countries on iTunes.



They surpassed the previous Korean artist record set by Psy who had #1 in 86 countries on iTunes with "Gangnam Style."

Black Swan by @BTS_twt has achieved #1 in 88 countries on iTunes! This breaks the record for MOST iTunes #1's for a song by a Korean act in history, surpassing PSY's Gangnam Style! 🔥#BlackSwan #BlackSwanOutNow pic.twitter.com/ETUftW9ZQr — K-Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) January 17, 2020

Including the chart above, BTS also managed to get #1 on iTunes in the Cayman Islands and Slovakia, so they expanded their record to 90 countries.

Congratulations again to BTS!