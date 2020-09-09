BTS' Jungkook tops list of celebs who need their own reality show

BTS' Jungkook topped the list of celebrities who need a reality show.



Exciting DC held a poll asking netizens which star needed their own solo reality show, and over 10,000 people voted in. Jungkook overtook #1 with 50% of the votes, proving that fans and netizens are wishing to see the BTS member on his own series. Though he featured in reality shows like 'Run BTS!' and 'In the SOOP' with his group, fans have expressed they'd like to see him explore his favorite hobbies from photography to painting.



At #2 on the list with 36% is singer, actor, and TV personality Lee Seung Gi, at #3 is actor Kim Soo Hyun with 5% of the votes, at #4 is Red Velvet's Irene with 3% of the votes, at #5 is Suzy with 3%, at #6 is IU with 1%, and at #7 is Kang Dong Won with 1%.



Do you want to see Jungkook on his own reality show?

