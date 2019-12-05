Anonymous insider comes forward with 'evidence' of 'sajaegi' (chart manipulation), 'in hopes of aiding Park Kyung'

On December 5, media outlet 'Sports World' reported that an anonymous individual recently contacted them regarding ongoing allegations of 'sajaegi' (music chart manipulation).

The topic of 'sajaegi' has become a topic of heated controversy lately, after Block B member Park Kyung's accusation post via SNS last month. In his post, Park Kyung called out specific individuals whose songs are currently topping domestic music charts as suspects of using 'sajaegi', afterward fueling a series of lawsuits. Through the lawsuits, there's a possibility that the court may launch an investigation to determine whether or not any of the individuals named were responsible for taking part in 'sajaegi' or not.

Now, according to 'Sports World', one anonymous insider has stepped up with "evidence" of individuals using 'sajaegi' by sending in a photo. The blurry photo shows several large computer monitors, running numerous windows. All of the windows seem to be open with the same music streaming platform, playing a song.

The anonymous insider stated, "This is probably from one of the artists that Park Kyung recently named. I hope that this may be of at least some help toward the current societal issue causing a stir right now, as well as toward the musician Park Kyung. The original file of this photo is actually video footage, and it contains the face of the individual running these computers. I plan to report this footage to investigators, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, official committees within the music industry, etc."

Meanwhile, shortly after Park Kyung's controversial accusations last month, several other musicians have spoken up against the method of 'sajaegi' to earn fame on music charts, including Sung Si Kyung, Lee Seung Hwan, BTS's Jin, and more.