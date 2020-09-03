Oh My Girl's Hyojung to host new segment in OnStyle's 'Get It Beauty'

Oh My Girl's Hyojung has been chosen as a new MC for a television beauty segment.

On September 3 KST, entertainment insiders reported that the Oh My Girl member will be the host of a brand new segment in OnStyle's 'Get It Beauty'. The program, which has been around since 2006, has recently undergone a renewal. Revamped with Sunmi as the new main MC, the producers of 'Get In Beauty' hopes to approach viewers with a different, fresher content.

Through the years, Hyojung has gained attention for her vocals as well as entertainment abilities on many variety programs. Congratulations to Hyojung!