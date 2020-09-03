4

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Oh My Girl's Hyojung to host new segment in OnStyle's 'Get It Beauty'

Oh My Girl's Hyojung has been chosen as a new MC for a television beauty segment.

On September 3 KST, entertainment insiders reported that the Oh My Girl member will be the host of a brand new segment in OnStyle's 'Get It Beauty'. The program, which has been around since 2006, has recently undergone a renewal. Revamped with Sunmi as the new main MC, the producers of 'Get In Beauty' hopes to approach viewers with a different, fresher content.

Through the years, Hyojung has gained attention for her vocals as well as entertainment abilities on many variety programs. Congratulations to Hyojung!

LLW224 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

Haha, yes leader! She has always been confident in variety and speaking on shows. And the way she carries herself on shows is proof of her being able to handle such jobs with ease.

