Big Hit Entertainment speculates that BTS Jin's mandatory military enlistment may be postponed until end of 2021

Big Hit Entertainment speculates that BTS Jin's military enlistment may be postponed until the end of next year.

In spite of the label's recent registration for Korea's Composite Stock Price Index, the Financial Services Commission received a document containing Big Hit Entertainment's position regarding Jin's military enlistment. As a point of consideration for potential investors, the uncertainty surrounding Jin's future mandatory military enlistment had had to be addressed by the company.

According to agency, there is a "high possibility" that Jin, as the oldest member of BTS, will be able to postpone his enlistment until the end of 2021. Although nothing has been confirmed as of yet, the label speculates that such case would be most likely.

Meanwhile, the Military Service Act, which may be revised to include pop culture artists to qualify for postponement, is also an impending element awaiting legal authorization.



Stay tuned for updates.