Sunmi is reportedly the new head MC of OnStyle's 'Get It Beauty'

According to media outlet reports on September 2, Sunmi will be heading up a brand new season of OnStyle's 'Get It Beauty'!

One of the most prominent female solo artists of the K-Pop scene, Sunmi is also well-known as a fashion icon and trendsetter with her bold and honest attitude. The solo singer seems like a perfect fit for OnStyle's representative beauty program 'Get It Beauty', currently gearing up for a new season come this fall.

Started in 2006 and dealing with not only female beauty care but also diet, exercise, health, and more, 'Get It Beauty' will be revamped this fall as 'Studio Get It Beauty'. The program will focus more on unique online contents as key supplements to its regular TV broadcast.