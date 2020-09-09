Oh My Girl to join Korean K-pop fandom platform ‘Blip’

On September 10, new K-pop fandom platform “Blip” announced that they will be opening up Oh My Girl’s Blip platform. The platform said, “We will be supporting Oh My Girl, a group that is at their peak since their debut, and their fandom, Miracle’s fan activities.”

Currently, “Blip” serves a total of 17 K-pop artists including Kang Daniel, Red Velvet, Black Pink, SHINee, EXO, Twice and more. Making Oh My Girl the 18th artist to join them.



“Blip” is a K-pop fandom platform officially launched my start-up company Space Odyssey which specializes in music. This application features “Radar”, which offers a quick view of the latest news, Twitter, YouTube, and community content all in one place. Other features also include the idols’ official schedules as well as real-time charts and music video views.

Meanwhile, according to “Blip”, the number of Oh My Girl’s fancafe members showed a steep rise, rising by more than 26,000 members since “Queendom” aired last year. This is a 2.7 times increase, as the group is now nearing 80,000 members on their fancafe.