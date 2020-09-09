Kim Myungsoo (Infinite’s L) confirms lead role in upcoming historical drama with Kwon Nara, Lee Tae Hwan and Lee Yi Kyung





Kim Myungsoo (Infinite’s L) has confirmed his appearance on upcoming KBS2 historical drama, “Secret Royal Inspector” (literal translation).

“Secret Royal Inspector” is set in the backdrop of late Joseon Dynasty. Myungsoo plays the role as the Office of Special Advisor’s Junior Sixth Counselor, Sung Yi Kyeom.

Sung Yi Kyeom is a character that lives only today without any goals or ambitions. Despite coming in first in the civil service examination, Sung Yi Kyeom was caught gambling and was thus punished and forced to take on the position of secret royal inspector.

Through his agency, Myungsoo said, “I feel happy but also nervous to be taking on the title role in historical drama “Secret Royal Inspector.” In particular, I am looking forward to challenging myself with the role of a charismatic secret agent such as the modern version of Kingsman. I will do my best to show you good acting.”

Meanwhile, Kwon Nara, Lee Tae Hwan and Lee Yi Kyung has also confirmed their role in “Secret Royal Inspection”.