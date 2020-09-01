Netflix-original 'The School Nurse Files' reveals eccentric main poster featuring Jung Yoo Mi x Nam Joo Hyuk

'Netflix's newest original K-drama series 'The School Nurse Files' has released a colorful, eccentric main poster ahead of its premiere!



Starring Jung Yoo Mi x Nam Joo Hyuk, 'The School Nurse Files' is an eclectic fantasy action genre centered around a seemingly ordinary school nurse, Ahn Eun Young (Jung Yoo Mi). However, Ahn Eun Young has the unique ability to see Jelly-like creatures which are invisible to most humans. Using fun, colorful weapons like a toy lightsaber, a bubble gun, and more, Ahn Eun Young sets out to free her new school from a Jelly-creature takeover.

In the main poster for 'The School Nurse Files' below, the heroine Ahn Eun Young partners up with a quiet and innocent Chinese teacher, Hong In Pyo (Nam Joo Hyuk). Be ready for a very fun, unique fantasy world when 'The School Nurse Files' premieres on 'Netflix' this coming September 25!



