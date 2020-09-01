BLACKPINK's Jisoo is food entrepreneur Baek Jong Won's aegyo-filled guest kitchen assistant for 'Delicious Rendezvous'

BLACKPINK's Jisoo will be appearing as a guest on SBS's 'Delicious Rendezvous' soon!

Ahead of this week's broadcast airing on September 3, 'Delicious Rendezvous' revealed an important teaser earlier today, relaying a time slot change for the program. Originally, 'Delicious Rendezvous' aired on Thursdays at 10 PM KST, but starting this week, the program will be greeting viewers a little earlier in the evening at 8:55 PM KST. In this particular teaser, BLACKPINK's Jisoo can be seen carrying out an aegyo-filled corner of her very own with a GoPro camera, while food entrepreneur Baek Jong Won reminds viewers of the program's new time slot.

Meanwhile, viewers can catch Jisoo's guest appearance on 'Delicious Rendzvous' very soon! On this week's episode airing later on September 3, the cast will be joined by another guest assistant, Sunmi.