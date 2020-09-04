fromis_9 reveal Seoyeon, Nakyung, and Jiheon's teaser images for 'My Little Society'

fromis_9 have revealed their latest 'My Little Society' teaser images featuring Seoyeon, Nakyung, and Jiheon.



After Chaeyoung, Jisun, and Gyuri as well as Saerom, Hayoung, and Jiwon, Seoyeon, Nakyung, and Jiheon are taking on fromis_9's upcoming concept. As previously reported, this will mark the girl group's long-awaited first comeback in approximately a year and 3 months after controversy arose surrounding manipulation allegations against Mnet's survival series 'Idol School'.



fromis_9's third mini album 'My Little Society' is set to drop on September 16 KST.



Take a look at fromis_9's latest teasers below!



