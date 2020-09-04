New AOMG artist GooseBumps drops 'Somewhere' feat. GRAY, Hoody, ELO & DeVita MV

GooseBumps has been revealed as the new AOMG artist with his music video for "Somewhere" featuring GRAY, Hoody, ELO, and DeVita.



GooseBumps signed with the label AOMG this past February due to his connection with Simon D, and he's now made his official debut as a label artist. "Somewhere" is about going somewhere with someone to get away from the stresses of life.



Watch GooseBumps' "Somewhere" MV above and his 'Welcome to AOMG' introduction video below!



