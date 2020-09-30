Yuri shows her wholehearted affection for Girls' Generation on 'Good Morning FM Jang Sung Kyu'

On September 30, Girls' Generation's Yuri appeared as a guest on MBC FM4U radio broadcast 'Good Morning FM Jang Sung Kyu'!

On this day, DJ Jang Sung Kyu revealed that Yuri was always his favorite Girls' Generation member, and that even his wife knew about his bias toward Yuri. In turn, Yuri revealed that she enjoyed listening to morning radio programs since her high school days, and chose 'Good Morning FM' as one of her favorites these days.

Throughout her interview, Yuri talked about her Girls' Generation days, proving just how much affection she holds for the group and her members. She said, "Girls' Generation went through so many events and struggles. We always fought over the smallest things, like families tend to do. During our debut days, we fought so much over who got to use the bathroom first. Seohyun is the type to take long showers, and so she wouldn't come out even when other people had to use the bathroom for emergencies. And during our promotions I also liked the color pink and wanted to wear pink outfits, but Tiffany loved pink so much that I always got black. We fought over all sorts of little things like that."

She then reflected, "I don't think I can ever forget a single moment of my time [with Girls' Generation]. I never thought we would be able to protect our group this long and continue to receive so much love from many people. Some time ago, we got together for a 13th anniversary party, in time for Tiffany's birthday. Getting together with my members for a meal and a drink will always be the greatest happiness for me."

Finally, Yuri shared her thoughts on the possibility of the Girls' Generation members getting married in the future. "A lot of women our age are now married with children, but we've decided to raise dogs instead. Sunny raises cats and we all talk about our pets, not our children. That's not to say that we are against marriage. I'd say the member who wants to get married first is Hyoyeon. She doesn't have anyone she's seeing right now, but I don't think it would be a surprise if Hyoyeon decided to get married tomorrow. Her dream ever since she was young was to be a wise mother and a good wife," the idol stated.



