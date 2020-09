ATEEZ is showing their prowess as a growing global group.

The boys' 5th mini-album 'ZERO: Fever Part 1' was released on July 29th, but it ranked #1 on Hanteo's Weekly Global Chart once again. The boys had already ranked #1 on the chart during the 5th week of July (when it was released), and had also ranked #1 in the August Monthly Global Chart. They've stayed #1 on the charts for 5 straight weeks.

Congratulations to ATEEZ.