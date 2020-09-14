MBC's 'Newsdesk' reports two members of popular idol group under investigation for illegal overseas gambling

MBC's 'Newsdesk' has reported that two members of a famous K-Pop group are under fire on suspicion of illegal gambling. The group is being described as one that began growing in popularity in Japan roughly ten years ago, having even ranked high on the Oricon chart several times.



On the September 14 KST broadcast of the news program, the two members in question, who are currently in their thirties, are being accused of illegally playing Baccarat at a casino in the Philippines from 2016 through 2018. One of the two also participated in online gambling on an illegal site run by another Korean national, with stakes reportedly up to 50 million won (roughly $42,300 USD).



According to police reports, the two are claiming that they did not travel overseas with the purpose of gambling. They traveled to the Philippines and happened to gamble there by chance.



Currently, the police are expanding their investigation into a number of areas, including whether or not there are any other related illegal gamblers.