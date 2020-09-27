LOONA unveils refreshing group teaser poster for 3rd mini-album '12:00'

LOONA has unveiled the new teaser poster for their upcoming album.

On September 28 at midnight KST, the girl group teased fans with a refreshing teaser poster featuring the members all lined up against a rail. Looking down from above, the girls strike a pose all together in an identical manner. Along with the poster, the quote "With all LOOΠΔs around the world" invites fans to stay tuned for their comeback.

Their 3rd mini-album titled '12:00' will contain the title song "Why Not?". Check out the full tracklist here! The release date has been set for October 19 at 6 PM KST.





