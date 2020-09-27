Stray Kids release official MV for track 'Any' from repackaged album 'In Life'

Stray Kids have released the official clip for "Any".

Familiar with the song already? The track is part of their latest repackaged album 'IN LIFE' released just over two week ago on September 14 KST. In this new MV for the B-side track, the boys put on their hip-hop mood on for a psychedelic ride with mists, waves, and fire. The song, which talks about the rightful rebellions during youth, strikes a chord with the fans watching the video.

What is your favorite track from Stray Kids' repackaged album?