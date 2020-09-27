Pentagon reveals new teaser image for 10th mini-album 'WE:TH'

Pentagon has unveiled a new teaser image for their upcoming album.

After teasing their fans with a trailer, Pentagon came back with an illustrative image for their fall comeback. Titled 'WE:TH', their new release will be their 10th mini-album as a group. In the image, A drawing of a flower takes the center, perhaps signaling a rather moody and sentimental vibe for the album's concept.

In the trailer, a part of a monologue recited by a member states: "The hearts that were beautifully embedded like white flowers. Not all stories can be beautiful, but there are good days we love." What do you think of this flower motif?

Pentagon's 10th mini-album will be released on October 12 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for updates!











