Krystal shows off her beauty as a soldier in her new drama 'Search'

Many netizens are excited as Krystal shows off her charismatic beauty.

On September 3rd, Krystal posted a short video on her Instagram account. She posted the clip with the captions, "wardrobe test a few months back" revealing she is dressed as a soldier for her role in a new drama.

The wardrobe test was revealed to be for the upcoming OCN drama 'Search'. 'Search' is the sequel to the drama 'Missing: The Other Side' and will be airing in October.

In this military-thriller drama, Krystal will be playing the role of Sohn Ye Rim, the lieutenant member of the special force of the National Defense Command.

The drama portrays the story of the search team that is placed in charge of various mysterious missing persons' cases and murder cases that occurs within the Demilitarized zone (DMZ).