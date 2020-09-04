JYP Trainee who was part of the 'Nizi Project' opens her social media account and netizens take interest of her good deed

A JYP trainee who was part of the 'Nizi Project' is attracting the interest of netizens as she opens her own social media account.

The trainee in question is Ahn Yu Na who is known to be Sohee's look-alike. Recently, Ahn Yu Na revealed a selfie photo on Instagram greeting her fans. She stated, "After getting permission from the agency, I made an Instagram account to communicate with my fans after the 'Nizi Project'."







She also stated, "I truly thank all my fans who have cried and laughed with me and also waited for me. I plan to show the side to myself that I wasn't able to show at the 'Nizi Project'. So please watch over me with a good heart."







Ahn Yu Na revealed her daily life and even posted her bucket list achievement. Donating her hair for pediatric cancer patients was something on her bucket list, which she was able to achieve recently. She had donated her hair after taking precautionary measures.

Many netizens admired the trainee for her kindness as the netizens commented, "JYP permitted her to open her social media account so we can tell how kind of a person she is.", "She got so pretty I couldn't recognize her.","It seems like she's going to debut soon.", and "I was sad she couldn't show her full potential on 'Nizi Project' I hope she makes her debut soon."

Ahn Yu Na was recruited as a trainee at JYP Entertainment back in 2016. She had become known as a child model and is a Korean-Japanese.

