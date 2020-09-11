A former Kpop girl group member now runs a cafe business

Two young 26-year-old women are living a busy life as they become entrepreneurs in the cafe business.

They wake up before the sun rises and begin their day before many are awake. They also close their cafe after everyone has returned home. These two young ladies have poured their sweat and tears to fulfill their dreams.

On September 5th, the story of these two girls was featured on the YouTube channel 'The Story of Entrepreneurs in their 30s' in an episode titled, "The Reality of a former girl group member being a cafe owner".

In the episode, it showed two women who have owned a small cafe for around two years. The two young women revealed they have been best friends since elementary school and they decided to buy the cafe that they were working at.

One of the two women was actually part of a girl group called TINT, which disbanded back in 2015. However, she revealed she had to give up on her dream of being a singer when she was faced with reality.

The two women have to start their day earlier than everyone since their cafe is located in Yeouido, where many financial and banking workers are located. They begin their day as they get on public transportation before 7 AM to open their cafe before the commute time of their customers.

After opening their cafe, they set up by bringing out the heavy fruit boxes from their storage.

Many netizens are cheering on the two young entrepreneurs as they work hard through their sweat to keep their cafe open.

Netizens have commented, "They have a beautiful mind that suits their beautiful looks", "It's amazing they are doing what they do at such a young age. It's not easy to run a business", and "It's nice to see them work hard at a young age".

The video has gone viral and received more than 2.5 million views. You can check out the video below.