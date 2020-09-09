SBS ‘Super On:tact 2020’ unveils first half lineup featuring ITZY, Stray Kids, Monsta X, SEVENTEEN and TXT

The SBS ‘Super On:tact 2020’ is an online K-pop concert for fans from all over the world to “come together” and watch the concert from the comfort of their home in light of the ongoing COVID19 pandemic. The concert will be broadcasted live around the world through an online streaming platform every Sunday, 8PM from September 27 through October 18.

On September 10, SBS unveiled the first half of their lineup through their YouTube channel. First up is ITZY, Stray Kids and Monsta X who will be taking over the stage on September 27.

According to press release, following closely will be SEVENTEEN and TXT, scheduled to perform on October 4.

The second half of the lineup will be revealed within September and the star-studded lineup is raising expectations and curiosity.

Fans in Korea can make reservations via GMarket and Interpark. International fans can make reservations via Qoo10 Japan, GMarket Global as well as Interpark Global. Specific details will be released on a later date on the concert’s official homepage.