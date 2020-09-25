Stray Kids show up for a gamble in 'All In' Japanese comeback images

Stray Kids have shown up for a big, bad gamble!

The boys will be returning on November 4 in Japan with their 1st Japanese mini album, 'All In'. The mini album is expected to contain 7 tracks total starting with the group's comeback title track "All In", and moving on to "FAM", "One Day", as well as Japanese versions of "God's Menu", "Back Door", "TOP", and "SLUMP"!

Furthermore, Stray Kids's 1st Japanese mini album will be available in a total of 4 unique editions - first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, first press limited edition C, and a regular edition.

What do you think of Stray Kids's bad boys concept this time around?