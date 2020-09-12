90

15

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'KBS' camera director heaves a sigh after being struck by BTS V's visuals?

AKP STAFF

Netizens are wondering if the camera director at 'KBS' has been struck by V's visuals.

After the broadcast of BTS's recent 'KBS's 'News 9' interview, fans took to social media accounts and shared clips from the live broadcast. In a particular clip, a cameraman is heard letting out a subtle sigh after zooming in on V, as if he has just been astonished by the member's visuals. The fan wrote on Twitter: 

"I think the camera director has just been surprised by V while filming him???? ('haaaaa')"

The story also caught the attention of media outlets who reported on the cameraman's 'sigh.' Previously, the same interview had also made some netizens wonder if a cameraman was a fanboy of Jimin's, since there were countless close-ups of the member. 

V's visuals on this particular day inspired awe among other netizens, who commented: "It would be strange if no one sighed after seeing those visuals", "Who wouldn't be astonished, seeing him right in front of you", "Truly, he is a 'V'isual".

  1. BTS
  2. V
15 4,137 Share 86% Upvoted

18

xiwunstae258 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

thats on being the most handsome in the world:) he’s untouchable

Share

18

btsval12345678901,780 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I mean hello it’s Kim Taehyung! Can’t blame them it’s very understandable.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Bae Doo Na, EXO, Chanyeol, Nam Joo Hyuk, Red Velvet, Irene, Song Kang Ho
5 Upcoming Korean films you can look forward to
25 minutes ago   1   1,053

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND