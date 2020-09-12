'KBS' camera director heaves a sigh after being struck by BTS V's visuals?

Netizens are wondering if the camera director at 'KBS' has been struck by V's visuals.

After the broadcast of BTS's recent 'KBS's 'News 9' interview, fans took to social media accounts and shared clips from the live broadcast. In a particular clip, a cameraman is heard letting out a subtle sigh after zooming in on V, as if he has just been astonished by the member's visuals. The fan wrote on Twitter:



"I think the camera director has just been surprised by V while filming him???? ('haaaaa')"

The story also caught the attention of media outlets who reported on the cameraman's 'sigh.' Previously, the same interview had also made some netizens wonder if a cameraman was a fanboy of Jimin's, since there were countless close-ups of the member.

V's visuals on this particular day inspired awe among other netizens, who commented: "It would be strange if no one sighed after seeing those visuals", "Who wouldn't be astonished, seeing him right in front of you", "Truly, he is a 'V'isual".