September 13

B.O.Y drops more slick concept photos for 'Phase Two: WE'

B.O.Y has dropped more concept photos for their upcoming album.

On September 13 KST, the duo that consists of Song Yoo Bin and Kim Kook Heon revealed three new images for 'Phase Two: WE', their 2nd mini album. In these photos, the boys rock contrasting colors of beige and navy blue, bringing a slick look to a dandy concept. Prior to their permanent duo debut, the two members were part of the group MYTEEN.

Check out the album's highlight medley if you haven't! The new album drops on September 15 at 6 PM KST.

 

queenofchani204 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

oh my god, the one on the right reminds me of mingyu

this is my dream. i always wanted another mingyu

