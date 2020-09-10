27

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

Netizens think the KBS News9 cameraman is a possible fanboy of BTS's Jimin as the camera zooms in on him multiple times

BTS who achieved the highest peak in Billboard's 'Hot 100' appeared on KBS News9. KBS had streamed the filming of the news starting from before BTS members arrived on set.

On September 10th KST, KBS live-streamed the process of the news broadcast through their YouTube channel. On this day, they showed the members of BTS moving into the studio and settling down. 

However, many netizens have taken interest in the cameraman as he zoomed in on one member's face multiple times.

Before, the news started, the members of BTS were wearing their masks as they sat down at the studio waiting for the news to broadcast. During that time, Jimin was sitting as all the cameras focused in on him.

After the YouTube live stream, many fans shared this clip on online communities. One fan stated, "KBS was live-streaming the preparation for the news and without any warning, the cameraman zoomed in on Jimin's face multiple times. So I was surprised. But I was happy to see his good-looking face so close up. So I'm thankful."


Other fans also took notice of this and shared the video on other social media networks such as Twitter.

On the news that day, BTS took the time to have an exclusive interview with anchor Lee So Jung. BTS stated, "We still don't believe it" as they mentioned about being number 1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' for two consecutive weeks. Jimin stated, "When we have such a happy event, we usually meet our fans in person to celebrate, laughing and crying with each other. However, the situation outside is not so good so we're a bit sad but it's an honor to appear on the news and I wish our fans will be happy as well."

