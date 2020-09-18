Kang Sora gives an update after her marriage as she enjoys the beautiful weather outdoors with her husband

After recently getting married, actress Kang So Ra has updated her fans through social media as she posted various photos on her Instagram.

On September 18th, Kang So Ra posted the photos with a short caption using a hashtag saying, "This weather is too perfect to be true".





In the photos, Kang So Ra was out enjoying the beautiful early Autumn weather with her husband. She is seen taking the photos in the Gaecheon stream with the blue skies and fluffy clouds above her.

She seemed comfortable, even though she was wearing a mask, in her loose shirt and pants.

Meanwhile, Kang So Ra held her wedding in private on August 29th.



