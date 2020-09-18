DAY6's Young K collaborates with American pop duo X Lovers with a remix version of "Love"

Young K of DAY6 has collaborated with the American pop duo X Lovers.

According to Sony Music Korea, the collaborative song is a remix version of "Love" and was released at midnight on September 19th KST.

This collaboration was formed when Young K previously recommended one of X Lovers' songs on an online live broadcast. Thereafter, X Lovers personally reached out to Young K and requested to work together. Soon afterward, they collaborated and the remix has been released.







Sony Music introduced that the remix version of "Love" was newly created by combining the emotional melody of the original song with the Korean lyrics sung by Young K.





X Lovers, native to California, is a band of two members who have been friends since they were ten years old. They have been sharing their journey in music for over ten years. Their songs "Colder When It Rains" and "King of Capulet" have been streaming more than 2 million times on Spotify within a week of its release as many listeners were drawn to the new group.