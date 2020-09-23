1

Posted by germainej

Cosmic Girls reveal subunit CHOCOME's schedule for first single 'Hmph'

Cosmic Girls have revealed their subunit CHOCOME's schedule for their first single 'Hmph'.

Cosmic Girls previously revealed a bright, colorful teaser, and it's now been revealed CHOCOME is a new subunit from the girl group. According to the schedule below, fans can expect a track list on September 24 KST, while the subunit's debut album will be out on October 7 KST.

Are you excited for CHOCOME?


