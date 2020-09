Wonho will be holding his first solo online concert.

It'll be his first concert after going solo. The concert, called '#IWONHOYOU', will be held on September 27th at noon KST. The show will stream on LiveXLive, and the tickets will be sold through the website as well. He's planning to put on songs from his debut album 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me', and also cover songs, show behind-the-scene videos, as well as his documentary reality show.



Will you be watching the concert?